NGK Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Days): An Excellent Opening Weekend For The Suriya Movie!

The Huge Improvement

Despite mixed reviews, NGK didn't fall on the second and third days. It maintained the same momentum on its third day as well at the Tamil Nadu box office. In fact, in many of the centres, the film collected more than what it had collected on day 1.

AP/TS – Expected Share

In AP/TS regions, where the Telugu dubbed version of the film has made a release, the film has registered an OK opening weekend. The movie is expected to have minted a share of around Rs 3 crore on its opening weekend.

USA Collections

NGK has made a grand release in the USA as well. It registered decent collections for the premiere shows. If the reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, NGK is expected to have collected $140K-150K on its opening weekend.

Worldwide Collections

It has been a very solid opening weekend for NGK at the worldwide box office. Going by the reports that are doing the rounds, it is to be believed that NGK has comfortably gone past the 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office.