NGK Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Opening For The Suriya Movie!

Decent Pre-booking

NGK has made a big release across the globe. In Tamil Nadu regions, the pre-bookings were decent even though not great. At the same time, the advance booking in other regions were not that promising.

In AP/TS Regions

The Telugu dubbed version of NGK has also made a simultaneous release in the Telugu speaking regions. The film is expected to have collected somewhere around Rs 3-5 crore on its day 1 from AP/TS regions.

In Kerala

Suriya does enjoy a good market in Kerala as well and NGK has made a big release out there. The movie witnessed decent crowd, especially in the city centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum etc. The movie is expected to have grossed in between Rs 1-2 crore on day 1.

Expected Day 1 Collections

NGK is expected to have collected around Rs 14-16 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office. Going by the initial reports, it is to be believed, that the film has made a decent opening. However it seems like NGK has failed to beat the record day 1 collections that Singham 3 had created.