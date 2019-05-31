NGK Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Good Opening For The Suriya Movie!
NGK, the Suriya starrer directed by Selvaraghavan has rightly garnered the attention of the Kollywood. The film, which ranked at the top in the list of the much-awaited Tamil movies, reached the theatres on May 31, 2019. Huge expectations have been bestowed on the box office performances of the film as well. Being a Suriya movie, the film has a wider reach and the fact that the film marks his first association with Selvaraghavan has further added to the craze. Dis NGK do justice to the box office expectations? How well did the movie open at the worldwide box office? Read NGK worldwide box office collections (Day 1) report to know more about this.
Decent Pre-booking
NGK has made a big release across the globe. In Tamil Nadu regions, the pre-bookings were decent even though not great. At the same time, the advance booking in other regions were not that promising.
In AP/TS Regions
The Telugu dubbed version of NGK has also made a simultaneous release in the Telugu speaking regions. The film is expected to have collected somewhere around Rs 3-5 crore on its day 1 from AP/TS regions.
In Kerala
Suriya does enjoy a good market in Kerala as well and NGK has made a big release out there. The movie witnessed decent crowd, especially in the city centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum etc. The movie is expected to have grossed in between Rs 1-2 crore on day 1.
Expected Day 1 Collections
NGK is expected to have collected around Rs 14-16 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office. Going by the initial reports, it is to be believed, that the film has made a decent opening. However it seems like NGK has failed to beat the record day 1 collections that Singham 3 had created.
