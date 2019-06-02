NGK Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): The Suriya Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

Day 2 At The Box Office

NGK enjoyed a very good second day at the box office. What has attracted even more is the fact that the film got many more positive reviews on its second day. In Tamil Nadu, the film enjoyed a super strong second day with the collections expected to have cross the 10-crore mark.

AP/TS Regions

NGK's dubbed version has been released in AP/TS regions. If reports are to be believed, the film enjoyed a decent by fetching above Rs 1 crore share on day 1. The film is expected to have fetched a similar amount on day 2 as well.

At The Kerala Box Office

NGK got a decent opening at the Kerala box office. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have fetched a gross of in between Rs 1-2 crore on its day 2 as well.

Worldwide Collections

NGK is racing ahead at the box office. Despite the mixed reviews that it received on day 1, the film is expected to have maintained the same momentum on day 2 as well. The movie is expected to have grossed somewhere around Rs 15-20 crore on day 2 at the worldwide box office and thus taking its 2 days tally to around Rs 40 crore. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture.