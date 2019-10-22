No Special Shows For Bigil In Tamil Nadu; Vijay Fans Left Disappointed!

While Bigil is gearing up to be one among the biggest releases of this year, a new report that has come, might leave Vijay fans disappointed. According to reports, Bigil may not have any early morning shows or fan shows. Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided not to allow any of the Deepavali releases to have special shows. It has also been reported that the Government might reconsider this decision if they get an assurance that the tickets for the special shows and fan shows won't be sold for a higher price.

Usually, big Tamil movies enjoy the privilege of special shows, which offers a festival atmosphere for the fans. Early morning shows have been a common trend associated with Tamil movies but it seems like this time, the case will be different.

While online bookings for Bigil has already been opened in many of the centres, there isn't any update regarding the early morning shows. Usually, bookings for such shows get opened first. Nevertheless, Bigil has witnessed some solid pre-release bookings all across Tamil Nadu. Tickets for the various shows are getting sold out at a fast pace.

Along with Bigil, the Karthi starrer Kaithi will also hit theatres during Deepavali season. Importantly, both films are releasing on the same date (October 25, 2019) and a huge box office clash is on cards.

Well, let us wait and see whether there will be a change in decision regarding the special shows.

(Source: Puthiya Thalaimurai TV)