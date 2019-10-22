    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      No Special Shows For Bigil In Tamil Nadu; Vijay Fans Left Disappointed!

      By Staff
      |

      While Bigil is gearing up to be one among the biggest releases of this year, a new report that has come, might leave Vijay fans disappointed. According to reports, Bigil may not have any early morning shows or fan shows. Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu Government has decided not to allow any of the Deepavali releases to have special shows. It has also been reported that the Government might reconsider this decision if they get an assurance that the tickets for the special shows and fan shows won't be sold for a higher price.

      No Special Shows For Bigil In Tamil Nadu; Vijay Fans Left Disappointed!

      Usually, big Tamil movies enjoy the privilege of special shows, which offers a festival atmosphere for the fans. Early morning shows have been a common trend associated with Tamil movies but it seems like this time, the case will be different.

      While online bookings for Bigil has already been opened in many of the centres, there isn't any update regarding the early morning shows. Usually, bookings for such shows get opened first. Nevertheless, Bigil has witnessed some solid pre-release bookings all across Tamil Nadu. Tickets for the various shows are getting sold out at a fast pace.

      Along with Bigil, the Karthi starrer Kaithi will also hit theatres during Deepavali season. Importantly, both films are releasing on the same date (October 25, 2019) and a huge box office clash is on cards.

      Well, let us wait and see whether there will be a change in decision regarding the special shows.

      (Source: Puthiya Thalaimurai TV)

      Read more about: bigil vijay
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 22, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue