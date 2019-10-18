Not Nayanthara But Keerthy Suresh To Act Opposite Ajith Kumar In Thala 60?

Keerthy Suresh, who impressed fans with her rocking portrayal of Savitri in Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam. Is arguably one of the most sought-after names in South cinema today. Now, the powerhouse performer is in the limelight for a terrific reason. According to Valai Pechu, Keerthy might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the eagerly awaited Thala 60, directed by noted filmmaker H Vinoth. The Saamy 2 actress reportedly visited producer Boney Kapoor's office, and this indicates that she is being 'considered' for Thala 60.

Keerthy is a fairly popular name in Kollywood and Tollywood, and this might help Thala 60 do well in both markets. Moreover, working with Ajith might help her add a new dimension to her career. As such, this seems to be a beneficial situation for all concerned.

Interestingly, some reports recently claimed that Nayanthara would be paired opposite Ajith in Thala 60, which created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. However, with Keerthy reportedly emerging as the top choice of the makers, it seems that the rumours were incorrect.

In case, you did not know, Thala 60 is touted to be a racy-thriller featuring several thrilling action sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood biggies. The film, marking Ajith's second consecutive collaboration with the Nerkonda Paarvai duo (Boney Kapoor and H Vinoth), will be shot across various exotic locations, making it a feast for all concerned.

Coming back to Keerthy, she is working on the Mollywood biggie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal in the lead. The bubbly beauty also has the Bollywood film Maidaan, revolving around the life of football legend Abdul Rahim, in her kitty. She has also agreed to star in an ambitious Telugu movie titled 'Miss Lovely'. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to!

So, are you looking forward to Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movies? Comments, please!