    Not NGK Or Suriya, But This Actor Is Ruling The Internet Now!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    When it comes to the Tamil film industry, there are a whole lot of upcoming movies and stars capable of taking the internet by storm with just a single update. Moreover, the Suriya starrer NGK is easing tomorrow and the film has a huge hype surrounding it, making it the hot topic of discussion everywhere. But surprisingly, something else has bagged the attention of social media users and gone on to find a place in the worldwide trends.

    Yes, #Pray_for_Nesamani has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday afternoon and now, it has reached newer heights. The hashtag is based on the character Contractor Nesamani, played by none other than Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu in the superhit Tamil movie Friends. Now, Nesamani and Vadivelu have gone on to gain the attention of the international community with the hashtag gaining huge attention.

    Not NGK Or Suriya, But This Actor Is Ruling The Internet Now!

    A whole lot of posts have been coming out on Twitter, based on Nesamani and many of them are at their creative best. Even the makers and the teams of top films like NGK, Thalapathy 63, have come out with tweets in connection to Vadivelu's Nesamani. At the same time, many of the top celebrities of the Tamil industry too came up with tweets in connection with Nesamani.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
