Not Simbu But Kamal Haasan To Host Bigg Boss Tamil 4?

The third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, came to an end a couple of days ago. Mugen Rao, who was one among the strongest contestants of the house, was declared as the big winner of the season. Now, Bigg Boss fans are waiting for the next season to commence and already, talks surrounding the host has popped up. Earlier, rumours were rife that Kamal Haasan might step down as the host of this popular reality show and Simbu might replace him in the next season. However, it is widely being believed that Kamal Haasan will continue as the host in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as well.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan signs off from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 by saying that we will meet again. These words of Kamal Haasan have led Bigg Boss Tamil fans to believe that he will come back as the host in the next season as well. Certain reports have also come that Kamal Haasan will continue to host the show till the fifth season as per the agreement. However, no confirmation has come regarding any of these yet.

For the uninitiated, speculations were doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan won't be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 but much to the happiness of the fans, he hosted the third edition of the show, which also tasted huge success like the previous seasons.

Well, Kamal Haasan is one among the major attractions of Bigg Boss Tamil and his unique style of presentation has found great admirers. The way in which he addresses various issues inside the house has won a lot of praises.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Indian 2, the sequel to 1996 movie Indian. The film, which is being directed by Shankar, is one among the highly awaited Tamil movies.