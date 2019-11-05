Not Suriya But Kamal Haasan To Star In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next After Thalapathy 64?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's fame has increased numerous folds after the astounding reception Kaithi received. While he has already started the works of his next movie with Vijay, rumours were rife that the director will team up with actor Suriya for a superhero-based movie. However, one of the latest reports claims that Lokesh Kanagaraj's next will be with Kamal Haasan.

After the success of Kaithi, rumour has it that Raj Kamal International has signed Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming movie, which would feature Kamal Haasan in the lead. It is also being said that Bigg Boss fame Tharshan will reportedly play an important role in the movie. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Raj Kamal International are yet to make an official announcement regarding the project. It would be exciting to watch out for a project from this powerful team.

At the same time, the report also adds that Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up with Suriya as well but the movie will not be the director's next project. Ever since the rumour regarding the Suriya project popped up, fans even came up with a specially designed poster of the proposed movie. Reports had also come up that the film has been titled 'Irumbu Kai Mayavi'.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is busy with the works of his next movie, Indian 2, directed by Shankar. At the same time, he has also committed to 'Thalaivan Irukkindran', which he shall helm himself. Rumour has it that the film will be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the works of Thalapathy 64. Reportedly, the film's crew is in Delhi for the shoot of the film. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play the main antagonist in this film. Andrea Jeremiah, Antony Varghese, Malavika Mohanan, Gauri Kishen, etc., are also a part of the star cast.