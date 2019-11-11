Not Vijay Sethupathi But Pawan Kalyan Was The First Choice For Sangathamizhan!

Vijay Sethupathi fans are all set to welcome Sangathamizhan, which is just a few days away from its theatrical release. The film, directed by Vijay Chander, is expected to be a complete entertainer. Interestingly, in a recent interaction, the director revealed that he had penned the story of Sangathamizhan keeping Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in mind.

According to reports, Vijay Chander further added that he had tried his best to narrate Sangathamizhan's script to Pawan Kalyan but couldn't do so since the Power Star was busy with the works of his political party. Moreover, the Sangathamizhan director added that he had intended to remake the Ajith Kumar starrer Vedalam in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan in the lead but even that didn't materialise due to the Jana Sena leader's busy schedule.

Importantly, Sangathamizhan's Telugu dubbed version has been titled 'Vijay Sethupathi'. It was during the pre-release event of the movie that Vijay Chander made these revelations. Reportedly, the film will be making a simultaneous release in Telugu speaking regions on November 15, 2019, itself.

Making his debut with Vaalu that starred Simbu in the lead, Vijay Chander is well known for his entertainers. Well, Sangathamizhan promises to be an action entertainer with Vijay Sethupathi donning the mass hero avatar. The teaser and the trailer of the movie did leave fans impressed.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer features Raashi Khanna as the leading lady. Nivetha Pethuraj is also a part of the star cast. Ashutosh Rana will be seen essaying the main antagonist. Sangathamizhan will clash with 'Action', the Vishal starrer that has been scheduled to hit theatres the same day (November 15).