Otha Seruppu Size 7 Is A Must-watch: Critics Hail Parthiban's Latest!

Trust Parthiban to come up with something different every single time. Otha Seruppu Size 7, his latest directorial venture, comes with a decent amount of buzz, and according to industry sources, it doesn't disappoint. The Otha Seruppu Size 7 team, recently held a special screening and critics couldn't stop raving about the movie, which revolves around the theatrics of a single character played by the veteran filmmaker himself.

LM Kaushik calls Otha Seruppu Size 7, a perfect treat for cine buffs and asserts that the movie has all the ingredients in the right proportions. Look at what Kaushik has tweeted about the film.

#OS7 #OththaSeruppu - 4/5 @rparthiepan's conviction to make such an experimental film deserves a huge win👌👏 Will be a surefire treat for movie buffs. The content has emotions, family sentiments, murder mystery, comedy & a wicked climax to engage the common man too. Go for it! pic.twitter.com/YRf4cP5m9n — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 18, 2019

Otha Seruppu Size 7 has been shot on a limited budget. According to popular critic Prasanth Rangaswamy, the film will leave aspiring young filmmakers inspired. Here is Prasanth's tweet on Otha Seruppu Size 7.

#OtthhaSeruppu - @rparthiepan sir is going to inspire atleast 1000 young film makers to make a movie with in a budget !! He has proved that nothing matters more than sincere story telling !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 18, 2019

Reviewer Sidhu hails the one man show by the lead actor Parthiban with particular praise towards the well-written screenplay. Look at what he has to say about the film.

#OththaSeruppu #OS7: Outstanding. @rparthiepan's one man show is a terrific emotional-murder mystery that keeps you pinned right until the very end. The gripping second half with its extremely well-written and performed climax is a huge win. Solid! — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) September 18, 2019

The movie is also in the news for several extolled names throwing their weight behind it. While Resul Pookutty is the sound designer, Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music. Mastercraftsman Ramji cranks the camera.

Well, going by the early reviews, we say that you don't give Otha Seruppu Size 7, a miss. Coming to a screen near you on September 20, 2019!