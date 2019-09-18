English
    Otha Seruppu Size 7 Is A Must-watch: Critics Hail Parthiban's Latest!

    Trust Parthiban to come up with something different every single time. Otha Seruppu Size 7, his latest directorial venture, comes with a decent amount of buzz, and according to industry sources, it doesn't disappoint. The Otha Seruppu Size 7 team, recently held a special screening and critics couldn't stop raving about the movie, which revolves around the theatrics of a single character played by the veteran filmmaker himself.

    Otha Seruppu Size 7 Is A Masterpiece: Critics Hail Parthibans Latest!

    LM Kaushik calls Otha Seruppu Size 7, a perfect treat for cine buffs and asserts that the movie has all the ingredients in the right proportions. Look at what Kaushik has tweeted about the film.

    Otha Seruppu Size 7 has been shot on a limited budget. According to popular critic Prasanth Rangaswamy, the film will leave aspiring young filmmakers inspired. Here is Prasanth's tweet on Otha Seruppu Size 7.

    Reviewer Sidhu hails the one man show by the lead actor Parthiban with particular praise towards the well-written screenplay. Look at what he has to say about the film.

    The movie is also in the news for several extolled names throwing their weight behind it. While Resul Pookutty is the sound designer, Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music. Mastercraftsman Ramji cranks the camera.

    Well, going by the early reviews, we say that you don't give Otha Seruppu Size 7, a miss. Coming to a screen near you on September 20, 2019!

