English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Oviya And Arav's New Photos Go Viral On Social Media; Rumours About Their Love Affair Resurface!

    By Manu
    |

    Oviya and Arav, who were the contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, enjoyed a new found fan base after their stint on the show. In fact, the one-sided love relationship and some of the events that led to Oviya's self exit from the house were among the key events of the show.

    Oviya And Aravs New Photos Go Viral On Social Media; Rumours About Their Love Affair Resurface!

    However, even after the completion of the show, Oviya and Arav were seen together. This had further led to widespread rumours that they are in a relationship. Still, neither Oviya nor Arav have openly spoken about such a commitment.

    Now, the rumours and doubts regarding their alleged love affair have cropped up. Oviya, the actress is celebrating her birthday today and the birthday party was attended by Arav as well. A still featuring Oviya and Arav has been sent out by the actress herself. The photos sent out by the actress have gone viral within no time. With this, rumours have surfaced yet again that they are indeed in a romantic relationship.

    However, Ovita's birthday celebration party was attended by other friends as well. Gayathri Raghuram, who was a part of Bigg Boss 1 Tamil show, had attended the event.

    On the work front, Oviya's most recent release Kanchana 3 has turned out to be one of the huge blockbusters of recent times. Arav will be next seen in the film Raja Bheema.

    Read more about: oviya
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue