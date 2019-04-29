Oviya And Arav's New Photos Go Viral On Social Media; Rumours About Their Love Affair Resurface!

Oviya and Arav, who were the contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, enjoyed a new found fan base after their stint on the show. In fact, the one-sided love relationship and some of the events that led to Oviya's self exit from the house were among the key events of the show.

However, even after the completion of the show, Oviya and Arav were seen together. This had further led to widespread rumours that they are in a relationship. Still, neither Oviya nor Arav have openly spoken about such a commitment.

Now, the rumours and doubts regarding their alleged love affair have cropped up. Oviya, the actress is celebrating her birthday today and the birthday party was attended by Arav as well. A still featuring Oviya and Arav has been sent out by the actress herself. The photos sent out by the actress have gone viral within no time. With this, rumours have surfaced yet again that they are indeed in a romantic relationship.

Special thanks to each and everyone who took the time to wish me a happy birthday!! it was truly amazing..!! pic.twitter.com/L46Z08rNtZ — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) April 29, 2019

However, Ovita's birthday celebration party was attended by other friends as well. Gayathri Raghuram, who was a part of Bigg Boss 1 Tamil show, had attended the event.

On the work front, Oviya's most recent release Kanchana 3 has turned out to be one of the huge blockbusters of recent times. Arav will be next seen in the film Raja Bheema.