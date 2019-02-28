English
    Oviya Becomes The First Indian Actress Ever to Achieve This Feat With 90 ML?

    By Manu
    Oviya fans are all set to give 90 ML a grand welcome in the theatres and the movie, featuring Oviya as the leading lady will be hitting the theatres on March 01, 2019. The film is set for a big release and it will kick-start the movie releases of the March 2019.

    Interestingly, Oviya is set to achieve something really unique and special with the release of 90 ML. As you all know, 90 ML will have early morning shows with the first show of the film beginning at 5 AM. Reports are also rife that there has been an increase in the number of 5 AM shows due to popular demand.

    Oviya Becomes The First Indian Actress Ever to Achieve This Feat With 90 ML?

    Now, it seems like Oviya has gone on to become the first Indian actress to achieve this rare feat. If reports are to be believed, it is for the first ever time that a female-centric movie is getting an early morning show at 5 AM. It seems like not even the films of top superstars like Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty have not got morning shows at 5 AM.

    90 ML has good amount of expectations surrounding it. The film will also be releasing in other South Indian states as well on the same day.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
