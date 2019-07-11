Oviya's Big Advice To Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestants Imitating Her!

When it comes to contestants who had lugged it out at Bigg Boss Tamil including the present edition (season 3), one can say Oviya takes the cake when it comes to the fan base. Her stint at the inaugural season earned her a fan base for lifetime with her character being most talked by all. Oviya also rose to popularity within a short span of time.

As far as Bigg Boss is concerned, it is being widely believed that many contestants are trying to imitate Oviya. This was quite evident in the second season as well when some contestants tried to go the Oviya way.

Oviya was quizzed about the same at a recent media interaction related to her recent release Kalavani 2 opposite Vemal. Reportedly, the starlet had some big advice for the contestants of Bigg Boss 3 Tamil.

Oviya recollected her experience from the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She mentioned that she went into the show without knowing anything about it and had no idea what was happening outside the house. The Kalavani actress added that she did what she felt like inside the house. Admitting that some of the contestants are indeed trying to imitate her, the actress felt that the necessity of doing the same was not needed. Further, she asked them to be their natural self. She also added that she has no friends or foes in the industry and even her enemies become her friends.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has entered the third week and the first elimination has already occurred with Fathima Babu moving out of the house. Now, as many as 15 contestants are left inside the house and the contest is definitely getting interesting.

On the other hand, Oviya's Kalavani 2 has hit theatres. She was also seen in the blockbuster movie Kanchana, which had released a couple of months ago. She also has some promising projects in the pipeline.