Oviya's Comments On The Controversial Review Of Nerkonda Paarvai Gains Attention!

Oviya is one such actress, whose fame shot to unseen heights with her powerful stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. She was most recently seen in Kanchana 3, which turned out to be one among the biggest blockbusters of 2019 so far. She commands a huge fan base, especially on social media and Oviya is quite active on Twitter.

Interestingly, Twitter users were very much critical of a review of Nerkonda Paarvai by a popular YouTube channel. Twitterati thrashed the reviewers for their insensitive comments on the film and its characters.

While a clip from the video review still continues to do the rounds, Oviya has come up with an interesting response, which has garnered the attention of her fans as well as general social media users.

A fan of Oviya, asked her to comment on the review sent out by this YouTube channel. She came up with a witty response to this special request. The Kalavani actress replied in Tamil stating that the reviewers look like 'Virgin uncles' and hence, leave them alone. The actress, in short, meant that their words were not worthy of attention. Take a look at the tweet here...

Pavom virgin uncles poleyruku..🤦🏻‍♀️ porame.. vittidu 😝 — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) August 7, 2019

This comment of Oviya's gained widespread attention on Twitter. It has already received over 1K retweets and 2K likes. Earlier, many celebrities too had thrashed the reviewers for their insensitive comments about the review. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Chinmayi Sripadaa, PS Mithran etc., too had tweeted about this controversial review.

Nevertheless, the popular YouTube channel had tendered an apology to the audiences, in case, their statements were hurtful. They also tweeted that the review has been taken down.