Oviya's Kissing Scenes In 90ML; How Did Aarav React To The Same?

90 ML, the upcoming Tamil movie, is one among the most-hyped movies of Bigg Boss fame Oviya and the film is buckling up for a grand release on March 1, 2019. The movie has bagged an 'A' certificate from the censor board and the trailer of the film also suggested that the film will be a bold attempt. The trailer of 90ML also features a few kissing scenes of Oviya, which went on to become a topic of discussion later on.

Interestingly, in a recent interview given to an online portal, Oviya opened up about how Aarav, her good friend and fello inmate of the Bigg Boss house had reacted to the kissing scenes from 90ML.

When asked about the same, Oviya went on to say on a lighter note that she went on to show Aarav a troll meme, in which it was shown that Aarav would think of commiting suicide upon watching the kissing scenes. However, she mentioned that Aarav went on to react to in a very positive manner and he even went on to say that he knows Oviya very well.

Oviya and Arav were the hit pair of the Bigg Boss Tamil house and there has been a whole lot of rumours that they are in a relationship. But, they have always mentioned that they are just good friends.

(Source: Indiaglitz)