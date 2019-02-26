Simbu To Marry Oviya Soon? 90 ML Actress Gives A Bold Answer

In 2017, Oviya became the sweetheart of Tamil Nadu because of her stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. Her bold and outspoken nature and affair with Aarav helped her win the love of fans, making her a household name. In fact, such was the craze surrounding her that the 'Oviya Army' took over Twitter. At present, Oviya is gearing up for the release of her eagerly-awaited film 90 ML, which promises to be a treat for the younger generation.

During a recent interview with a leading website, Oviya spoke about rapport with Simbu and her personal life. Responding to a query about her marrying STR, the feisty lady said that the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam star is someone she can rely on at all times and added that she would never do anything to spoil the lovely bond she shares with him.

This is quite a mature response and proves that Oviya knows how to handle a tricky question.

In case you did not know, 90 ML is a bold comedy-drama which features plenty of bold scenes. Oviya's liplocks in the trailer have already created a buzz amongst fans. 90 ML, which was originally slated to release on February 22, 2019, will finally release in theatres this Friday (March 1, 2019).

Source: Indiaglitz

Most Read: Oviya's Kissing Scenes In 90ML; How Did Aarav React To The Same?