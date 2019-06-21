Pakkiri Full Movie Leaked To Download In HD Quality On This Website; Dhanush Fans Are Shocked!

Last year, actor Dhanush became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Vada Chennai opened to a solid response at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, featured the star in a powerful role and did full justice to his acting abilities. Sadly for 'D', his next release Maari 2 did not quite live up to expectations and turned out to be a disappointment.

With 2019 in the past, Dhanush is back in the limelight due to his latest release, which hit screens today (June 21, 2019) amidst a decent amount of fanfare. The Tamil-dubbed version of the Hollywood movie The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, it features Dhanush in a new avatar and this is its biggest talking point.

Now, Pakkiri has fallen prey to piracy. The full movie has been leaked online in Tamil by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is in HD quality, which makes things even more shocking.

Piracy is a grave crime and it can't be tolerated under any circumstances. Let us hope that those in authority find a way to combat the menace ASAP.

Meanwhile, Pakkiri has created a buzz on social media. Here are the top tweets.

Dhanush ❤Girl @DhandaSoruQueen @dhanushkraja Watched #Pakkiri Its feel good romantic and comedy entertainer surely people will like it.. The dubbingAlso too Gud 😻♥️ @dhanushkraja love you 😚♥️ so much #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir Suganth @msuganth Liked #Pakkiri quite a bit. A breezy, feel-good film with @dhanushkraja in fine form. He effortlessly carries the film. Trust me, the Tamil dialogues (by @jayaram986) and dubbing are very effective. Do give this sweet film a try. You won't regret it. jayakaran gokul @nameisjayakaran Pakkiri a colour ful movie enjoyed a lot a special thanks to @kenscottfakir we enjoyed it. @ErinMoriarty_ I become your fan 😍😍😍 @dhanushkraja as usual thalivaaa 🔥🔥 the screenplay 👏👏👏👏 Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac Saw the Fakir Tamil dub #Pakkiri - A light, breezy, feelgood fantasy story, with the adventures & misadventures of the lead character. Shot across Europe. @dhanushkraja brings all his charm to the fore👍 Decent music, short runtime. Just timepass! Will appeal to kids particularly

