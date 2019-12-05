Pattas Shoot Completed; Dhanush Starrer To Clash with Darbar?

Pattas is gearing up to be Dhanush's next major release and the film, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar promises to be a perfect entertainer. Now, according to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, the shoot of Pattas has been completed. Few pictures, which were taken after wrapping up the shoot, have been doing the rounds on social media. Pattas, the upcoming entertainer, was launched in March 2019.

Since the announcement regarding the completion of the shoot has come up, rumours have once again popped up that there are high chances for the movie to release during the Pongal season. If that happens, the Dhanush starrer might clash with Darbar, the highly-awaited film of Rajinikanth, in the upcoming festival season.

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss has already been confirmed as one among the big Pongal releases and it is being believed that the film will be hitting theatres on January 9, 2020. As of now, no other prominent movie has been confirmed to hit theatres during the same season.

If Pattas joins the Pongal race, it would be an interesting clash at the box office. Recently, we saw biggies like Bigil and Kaithi releasing on the same day and both the films enjoyed a good outing at the box office. Let us wait and see whether the grand festival season would pave way for a similar box office race.

Recently, team Pattas had released the first single from the movie, which has been sung by Dhanush. The song set to tune by Vivek Mervin has already emerged as a huge hit and it has fetched a good number of views on YouTube.

Pattas has been produced under the banner Sathyajyothi films. It is the second film of Dhanush with RS Durai Senthilkumar after the film Kodi, which released in 2016. Mehreen Pirzada will be seen playing the leading lady. Reportedly, actress Sneha will also portray an important role in the movie.