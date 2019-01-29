Peranbu Critics' Review: The Magnificent Movie Impresses One And All!

Ramesh Bala‏@rameshlaus

#Peranbu [5/5] : A hard-hitting movie.. Will take a long time for anyone to come out.. Will post detailed review later..

Surendhar MK‏@SurendharMK

#Peranbu: 5/5 Stars. Devastatingly Beautiful! A bona-fide masterpiece from @Director_Ram, @mammukka, Sadhana, @thisisysr and @yoursanjali. If someone can convey the most complicated emotions through a highly accessible film, which is ahead of its time in 2019, this is it. MOVED!

Manigandan K R‏ @cineobserver

#Peranbu is in a league of it's own! @Director_Ram proves he is a master at narrating heartmoving and more importantly heartwarming tales. @mammukka delivers one of his finest performances. Actress #Sadhana who plays his daughter deserves a National Award. Review soon @onlynikil

Kaushik LM‏@LMKMovieM

#Peranbu - GUTSY... NO COMPROMISES & RELENTLESSLY true to the story.. @Director_Ram @mammukka @thisisysr and team deliver a modern day drama masterpiece. Never seen before/never again father - daughter relationship. Deepest in emotional value with many OMG sequences. MUST WATCH