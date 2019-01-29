Peranbu Critics' Review: The Magnificent Movie Impresses One And All!
Peranbu, the film for which we have been waiting for will be making it to the theatres on February 1, 2019. Meanwhile, the talks surrounding the film have been ruling the online circuits as well as K town. All the critics and film celebrities who have watched the special premier shows of the film have fallen in love with this gem of a movie. Earlier, a premiere show was held in Kerala and now, a special premiere show was held in Chennai this evening for selected critics and celebrities. They are mighty impressed by the movie and took to their Twitter accounts to shower praises on this much-awaited movie. Let us take a look at some of the tweets sent out by critics upon the premiere show of Peranbu.
Ramesh Bala@rameshlaus
#Peranbu [5/5] : A hard-hitting movie.. Will take a long time for anyone to come out.. Will post detailed review later..
Surendhar MK@SurendharMK
#Peranbu: 5/5 Stars. Devastatingly Beautiful! A bona-fide masterpiece from @Director_Ram, @mammukka, Sadhana, @thisisysr and @yoursanjali. If someone can convey the most complicated emotions through a highly accessible film, which is ahead of its time in 2019, this is it. MOVED!
Manigandan K R @cineobserver
#Peranbu is in a league of it's own! @Director_Ram proves he is a master at narrating heartmoving and more importantly heartwarming tales. @mammukka delivers one of his finest performances. Actress #Sadhana who plays his daughter deserves a National Award. Review soon @onlynikil
Kaushik LM@LMKMovieM
#Peranbu - GUTSY... NO COMPROMISES & RELENTLESSLY true to the story.. @Director_Ram @mammukka @thisisysr and team deliver a modern day drama masterpiece. Never seen before/never again father - daughter relationship. Deepest in emotional value with many OMG sequences. MUST WATCH