Peranbu Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!
Peranbu has captured the love of the cinema loving audiences and each and everyone is talking about this movie of a lifetime, which has connected in a special way with the audiences. Movies like Peranbu are taking Tamil cinema in the right direction and even world cinema . Being an Internationally acclaimed film, the cinema lovers have been waiting to see this amazing movie in the big screens and flowing crowds in to the theatres show that. Despite the competitions, Peranbu has carved an indeed a special place and the launch pad is set for the film to attain unparalleled heights.
The Amazing Reviews
Importantly, Peranbu has garnered the praises of the critics as well as the love of the general audiences. Something that is rare these days. But a latest development has hurt the genuine movie lovers a bit.
Hit BY Piracy
Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer directed by Ram, has turned out to be the latest victim of Piracy. It is indeed sad to see a film like this falling prey to piracy and the movie lovers are shocked with this.
Leaked Online
Shockingly, Peranbu full movie has been leaked online and is available for download. Reportedly, the film has been leaked online in the website Tamilrockers and this has happened on the very next day after its release.
Yet Another Instance
Piracy continues to remain as a major problem for the Tamil film industry. Sadly, vantha Rajava Thaan Varuven, starring STR in the lead role, which hit the theatres on Friday, has also been hit by piracy.
Will It Affect The Collections?
Peranbu is sure to perform well at the box office as such are the reviews. Films like Peranbu don't come often and it deserves to be watched from the theatres. Let us hope that Peranbu would bravely overcome the hurdles of Piracy and would taste success at the box office.