 »   »   »  Peranbu Trailer Is Out; The Mammootty Starrer Is Sure To Be A Class Apart!

Peranbu, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is one among the highly awaited upcoming Tamil movies. The film, directed by film-maker Raam, had a fine run in some of the International Film Festivals and it went on to gain the appreciations and applauses of movie lovers across the world. Peranbu is all set to hit the big screens in the month of February 2019 and an official announcement regarding the release of the movie has already been made.

Now, the much awaited trailer of Peranbu has hit the online circuits. The trailer has been shared through the official Facebook page of the movie. At the same time, the trailer was also launched at the Vikatan Awards held in Chennai. The trailer of Peranbu is indeed a must watch and it promises to be a class apart.

Take a look at Peranbu trailer here..

Earlier, the makers of Peranbu had come up with a couple of teasers of the movie that gained huge popularity. The teasers did hit the right chords and the audiences have been eager to watch this magnificent movie on the big screens.

Mammootty is making a comeback to Tamil film industry after a gap of 8 years and Peranbu promises a spectacular performance from the master actor. Apart from Mammootty, Peranbu also features Saadhna, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakkani, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles.