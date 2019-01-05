English
 Peranbu Trailer To Hit The Online Circuits At 8 PM On January 05, 2019!

Peranbu Trailer To Hit The Online Circuits At 8 PM On January 05, 2019!

By
    Peranbu, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is one among the highly awaited upcoming Tamil movies. The film, directed by film-maker Raam, had a fine run in some of the International Film Festivals and it went on to gain the appreciations and applauses of movie lovers across the world. Peranbu is all set to hit the big screens in the month of February 2019 and an official announcement regarding the release of the movie has already been made.

    Peranbu Trailer To Hit The Online Circuits At 8 PM On January 05, 2019!

    Now, the much awaited trailer of Peranbu, Is gearing up to take over the online circuits. It has been confirmed that Peranbu trailer will be releasing today (January 05, 2019). Reportedly, Peranbu trailer will be coming out in the online circuits at 8 PM.

    Earlier, the makers of Peranbu had come up with a couple of teasers of the movie that gained huge popularity. The teasers did hit the right chords and the audiences have been eager to watch this magnificent movie on the big screens.

    Mammootty is making a comeback to Tamil film industry after a gap of 8 years and Peranbu promises a spectacular performance from the master actor. Apart from Mammootty, Peranbu also features Saadhna, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, samuthirakkani, Suraj Venjaramoodu etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
