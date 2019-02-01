English
    Peranbu Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Mammootty Starrer!

    By Staff
    Peranbu could easily be ranked as the most-awaited Tamil movie of the season and the talks surrounding the film are simply phenomenal. The movie has already gained the attention of the movie buffs with the social media filled with great talks about this classic film. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Ram did win huge acclaim from all the International Film Festivals in which it was screened and the premiere shows that it had so far.

    Ram is one among the most sensible film-makers of Tamil cinema and the audiences are all ready to witness yet another solid film from the director. Mammooty, the master actor has come back to the Tamil film industry with this highly-awaited movie and the critics have lauded his mesmerising performance as the lead character Amudhavan in the movie.

    Peranbu is sure to rule the social media from today (February 1, 2019) onwards and the Tamil movie lovers will definitely make it a point to watch this highly appreciated movie from the theatres. The film has made a worldwide release with the film making a big release in Kerala as well. Stay tuned to this space to know what the Twitteratis have to say about this movie.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
