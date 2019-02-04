Petta AP And TS Box Office Closing Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Turns Out To Be A Dud

Petta Fails To Impress

According to the latest trade reports, Petta collected a share of merely Rs 6 Crore and the AP/TS box office and proved to be a failure. Its rights are valued Rs 14 Crore and it has not been able to breakeven.

A Bad Decision?

Petta managed to impress most of the critics . They pointed that the film marked the return of vintage Rajinikanth and described it as an entertainer. As such, the WOM was quite healthy right from Day 1. However, this failed to help the movie in anyway whatsoever. Petta released a day after the magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu and a day before Vinaya Vidheya Rama. As it was sandwiched between two biggies it never really stood a chance. All in all, the makers chose the wrong date to release Petta in AP and TS. And, this harmed the film's prospects big time.

Is Rajini Not An Attraction In The Telugu States?

Rajinikanth has not really been able to work his magic in the Telugu states of late. The Pa Ranjith-directed Kaala was an utter flop. In fact, it can even be said that it sank without a trace. Similarly, 2.0 did not do as well as expected in the Telugu states. And, now, the lacklustre response to Petta proves that Rajinikanth is not a crowd-puller in the AP/TS market.

The Road Ahead...

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up to begin work on his film with AR Murugadoss. The movie is a crucial one for him. If it fails to impress than Rajini's standing in the industry might take a big beating...