Petta Box Office Collections (Day 1): Rajinikanth Starrer Gets A Thunderous Opening!

The Big Release

Petta made a starry entry to the theatres. The film got a real big in the release in the theatres across the Tamil Nadu. According to the initial reports, Petta got more number of screens than Viswasam on its first day.

The Huge Response

Much to the happiness of one and all, Petta has turned out to be a film that lived up to those expectations. The movie had early morning shows in many centres and it had opened to thunderous response. Going by the reports, the film registered a good number of house full shows in many of the centres.

Day 1 Collections In Chennai

Going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, Petta has performed extremely well on its opening day in Chennai city centres. The movie is expected to have collected in between 1.5 Crores to 2 Crores on day 1 from Chennai.

Day 1 Collections In Tamil Nadu

As mentioned above, Petta has got a huge number of screens Including the B & C centres. Going by the trend, Petta is expected to have fetched in between 13 to 15 Crores on its opening day from Tamil Nadu. Let us wait for the official figures to get a clear picture.

The Other Regions

Petta has received some stellar responses in other centres as well. Especially in the overseas centres, Petta has got a rock-solid opening. In Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh regions too, the film has performed in a good manner.

