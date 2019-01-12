English
    Petta Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Mighty Impressive Second Day For The Movie!

    Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer has satiated the tastes of the audiences and the praises that the film have been receiving upon its big release is indeed a testimony of that fact. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta has Superstar Rajinikanth in full form and the fans are indeed having a great time in the theatres watching the movie. Being a Pongal release, Petta was expected to do a stunning business and things are perfectly set for the Rajinikanth starrer for a long run in the theatres.How well did the movie perform on its second day at the box office? Read Petta box office collections day 2 report to knowmore about the same.

    The Opening Day Collections

    Petta had a powerful start at the box office with the movie running to packed houses in the theatres in Chennai on day 1. The reports that came in suggested that the Rajinikanth starrer fetched approximately 1.12 Crores on its first day from the Chennai box office.

    Response For The Movie On Day 2

    Petta has been receiving unanimously positive reviews and the response for the film on the second day was also extremely positive. Going by the reports, the second day was as good as the first day, especially in the city centres with more crowd coming in to the theatres.

    Day 2 Collections Of Petta

    Going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, Petta registered a good number of house full shows on its second day as well. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected above 1 Crore on its second day as well at the Chennai box office.

    The Way Ahead

    Well, the weekend ahead is sure to be a promising one for the movie. Already, the advance bookings have been phenomenal and Petta is expected to collect more in the upcoming days, since the big holidays have arrived. Let's wait and see.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
