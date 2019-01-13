Petta Box Office Collections (Day 3): The Rajinikanth Starrer Reaches Newer Heights!
Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer is enjoying a fabulous run in the theatres. The audiences have given a thumbs up for this movie and the film is all set to reach newer heights in the days to come. Petta enjoyed a phenomenal start on its release day and did collect huge numbers despite being a working day. After the big start, Petta was rightly expected to perform extremely well during the weekend and the film's awesome performance at the box office on Saturday proved that all the expectations have been spot on. Read Petta box office collections day 3 to know more about the same here.
At The Chennai Box Office
Reports were doing the rounds that Petta collected above 1.1 Crores on its day 1 at the Chennai box office. Reports were also doing the rounds that the film had collected above 1-Crore on its second day as well.
Response On Day 3
The advance booking for Saturday was solid with most of the shows getting filled on Friday itself. Family audiences showered to the theatres in large numbers and reports suggest that the third day was even bigger that the first day, in terms of collections.
Third Day Collections
Well, the collection figures also prove the same. According to a tweet sent out by popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Petta went on to fetch approximately 1.29 Crores on Saturday at the Chennai box office.
3 Days Collections
Going by the tweet, Petta has collected totally 3.49 Crores so far from the first 3 days of its run at the Chennai box office. Well, the film is sure to fetch more on Sunday as well and this taking the tally for the first weekend to newer heights.