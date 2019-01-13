Petta Box Office Collections (Day 3): The Rajinikanth Starrer Reaches Newer Heights!

At The Chennai Box Office

Reports were doing the rounds that Petta collected above 1.1 Crores on its day 1 at the Chennai box office. Reports were also doing the rounds that the film had collected above 1-Crore on its second day as well.

Response On Day 3

The advance booking for Saturday was solid with most of the shows getting filled on Friday itself. Family audiences showered to the theatres in large numbers and reports suggest that the third day was even bigger that the first day, in terms of collections.

Third Day Collections

Well, the collection figures also prove the same. According to a tweet sent out by popular entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Petta went on to fetch approximately 1.29 Crores on Saturday at the Chennai box office.

3 Days Collections

Going by the tweet, Petta has collected totally 3.49 Crores so far from the first 3 days of its run at the Chennai box office. Well, the film is sure to fetch more on Sunday as well and this taking the tally for the first weekend to newer heights.