Petta Box Office Collections: Enters The 100-Crore Club & Rajinikanth Creates A New Record!

Petta's Grand Run

After a fabulous start, Petta maintained the good momentum in the later days as well. On Saturday and Sunday, the film is expected to have registered more collections. Even in the overseas centres, the film fought the tight competition in a brave manner.

100-Crore Club

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Petta has made it to the 100-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Going by the reports, the film made it to the club on Monday.

Back-to-back Movies

We witnessed as many as 3 Rajinikanth movies coming out in the theatres in the span of 7 months. More importantly, his previous two releases, 2.0 and Kaala were also the proud members of the 100-Crore club.

Eighth Film Of Rajinikanth

If the reports regarding Petta entering 100-Crore club are true, then Petta is the eighth film of Rajinikanth to enter the prestigious club. Well, Rajinikanth is sitting pretty at the top spot in the list of the actors with maximum number of movies in the 100-Crore club.

The Way Ahead

Well, the film is sure to reach newer heights with the festival season around. The movie is expected to have performed well during the Pongal day as well. The upcoming days too look extremely promising.