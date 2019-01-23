English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Petta Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Enters The Prestigious 200-Crore Club!

    By
    |

    Petta, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role has turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office. The film has been performing extremely well despite the competition that it faced from Viswasam, which was the other big release of the Pongal season. Petta is in the second week of its run now and the film is crusing ahead with the Rajinikanth starrer performing extremely well in the places outside Tamil Nadu as well. Meanwhile, the latest reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the movie has crossed a major milestone. Read Petta box office collections report to know more about the same.

    100-Crore Mark

    Petta had enjoyed a solid opening at the box office and it enjoyed a grand run during the Pongal Holidays. Earlier, reports had come in that the movie went past the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within a short period of time.

    The 200-Crore Mark

    Now, reports have come in regarding the new milestone that the film has crossed. According to a report by xappie.com, Petta has joined the coveted 200-Crore club as well. Reportedly, the film achieved the same within the first 13 days of its run.

    At The Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Going by the report sent out by xappie.com, Petta has done a sensational business in the theatres in Tamil Nadu. The report suggests that the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched 101.2 Crores from its run so far in the theatres across Tamil Nadu.

    Beats Viswasam

    Well, Viswasam has overtaken Rajinikanth's Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. But Petta is clearly ahead of Viswasam at the worldwide box office and the latest report regarding Petta entering the 200-Crore club suggests the same.

    Collections Break-up

    Petta has done a very good business in other parts like Telugu, Karnataka and Kerala as well. The movie has done a really good business in the overseas centres as well.

    Take a look at the area-wise collection figures as mentioned in xappie.com..

    Tamil Nadu 101.50 Crores.
    Telugu Regions 8.60 Crores.
    Karnataka 17.00 Crores.
    Kerala 7.40 Crores.
    Rest Of India 4.95 Crores.
    Overseas 66.80 Crores.
    Worldwide Gross 206.25 Crores.

    Read more about: petta rajinikanth
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue