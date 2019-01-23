Petta Box Office Collections (Worldwide): Enters The Prestigious 200-Crore Club!

100-Crore Mark

Petta had enjoyed a solid opening at the box office and it enjoyed a grand run during the Pongal Holidays. Earlier, reports had come in that the movie went past the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within a short period of time.

The 200-Crore Mark

Now, reports have come in regarding the new milestone that the film has crossed. According to a report by xappie.com, Petta has joined the coveted 200-Crore club as well. Reportedly, the film achieved the same within the first 13 days of its run.

At The Tamil Nadu Box Office

Going by the report sent out by xappie.com, Petta has done a sensational business in the theatres in Tamil Nadu. The report suggests that the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched 101.2 Crores from its run so far in the theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Beats Viswasam

Well, Viswasam has overtaken Rajinikanth's Petta at the Tamil Nadu box office. But Petta is clearly ahead of Viswasam at the worldwide box office and the latest report regarding Petta entering the 200-Crore club suggests the same.

Collections Break-up

Petta has done a very good business in other parts like Telugu, Karnataka and Kerala as well. The movie has done a really good business in the overseas centres as well.

Take a look at the area-wise collection figures as mentioned in xappie.com..

Tamil Nadu 101.50 Crores.

Telugu Regions 8.60 Crores.

Karnataka 17.00 Crores.

Kerala 7.40 Crores.

Rest Of India 4.95 Crores.

Overseas 66.80 Crores.

Worldwide Gross 206.25 Crores.