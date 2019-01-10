Petta Celebrity Reviews: The Rajinikanth Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up!

Petta is one such film for which the entire film fratermity has been waiting for. The buzz surround the film is huge as expected and the movie has made a starry entry to the theatres, much like all the movie of Rajinikanth. The film had early moening shows with the first show commecing at as early as 4 AM in the morning.

Not just the audiences, but even the celebrities have bestowed high hopes on Petta. We saw the craze and excitement among the Tamil celebrities when the teaser as well as the trailer of Petta had hit the online circuits. At the same time, some of the top celebrities have already watched Petta from the theatres. Here's what they have to say about Petta movie.

Interestingly, popular actor Dhanush had watched Petta movie from the theatres this morning in Chennai. Dhanush was one of the first celebrities who came up with a review regarding Petta.

He took to Twitter to shower praises on this film. In fact, Dhanush has tagged Petta as an epic movie and showered praises on the film. Take a look at the Tweet sent out by Dhanush here.