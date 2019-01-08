 »   »   »  Petta Censor Review: A Big Treat Is On The Cards For Rajinikanth Fans?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer directed by film-maker Karthik Subbaraj will make its marvellous entry to the theatres on January 10, 2019. The buzz surrouning the much awaited movie is huge and rightly it should be as it features none other than the Superstar in the lead role. The advance booking for the film is very good and the audiences are indeed eager to watch the big movie from the theatres. Meanwhile, the initial reports that have come in regarding Petta are largely positive and are sure to leave the fans thrilled about the movie. Read on to know more about the same here..
The Censoring Of The Film Is Done
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the censoring formalities of the Rajinikanth starrer Petta have been completed. Reports suggest that the movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor report and the run time of the film is 2 hours and 51 minutes.
The Reports
At the same time, reports suggest that Petta has fetched good reviews upon the censor screenings. Popular Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, took to his Twitter account to share the censor report that has been doing the rounds.
A Treat For Rajinikanth Fans
According to the tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the censor reports suggest that the film will be indeed a big treat for Thalaivar fans. A part of the tweet is read as "Vintage #Thalaivar is back with his stylish looks and mannerisms.. Will be a Treat for #Thalaivar Fans.. " (sic). It has also been mentioned that the film has good humour and action.
Karthik Subbaraj
Petta has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is well-known for his movies with differences. The tweet has also mentioned that Petta will have Karthik Subbaraj trademark touches too in the movie.