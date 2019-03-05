Petta Closing Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth Works His Magic In TN, Disappoints In These States

English
    The Rajinikanth starrer Petta hit screens on January 10, 2019, amidst much fanfare and opened to a good response at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Ajith Kumar's Viswasam. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, managed to click with the target audience and rake in the moolah. While it managed to dominate Viswasam in Chennai, the family-entertainer got the better of it in several B and C centres. Now, nearly two months later, Petta has ended its box office run and emerged as a clean hit in Tamil Nadu. Here is the complete report.

    Petta Becomes A Hit In Tamil Nadu

    According to a leading website, Petta has collected a distributor share of Rs 54.6 crore and a total gross of Rs 104 crore in Tamil Nadu, emerging as a 'Hit'. In fact, it fared better than 2.0 in some of the mass centres.

    Bad News For Rajini Fans

    The film, however, failed to live up to expectations at the AP and TS box office and grossed nearly Rs 12 crore. It also underperformed in Karnataka and collected a distributor share of Rs 9.25 crore against an investment of Rs 10 crore.

    A Failure In Kerala

    Petta failed to click in Kerala as well and managed to collect a share of Rs 3.7 crore incurring a loss of Rs 3 crore. Many feel that this is a big setback for the 'Super One'.

    A Debacle In The Hindi Belt

    Unlike 2.0, Petta failed to make any impact in the Hindi belt with the poorly-dubbed version sinking without a trace. Many felt that the Hindi version would pull decent numbers because of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, the reality has proved to be quite different.

    To Conclude...

    Petta has beaten the odds in Tamil Nadu and put a smile on the faces of Thalaivar fans. However, its lacklustre performance in Kerala and the Hindi belt is a setback to Rajinikanth and puts a question mark on his pan-India appeal. Let's hope that Rajini's film with AR Murugadoss does well in all centres and helps the Superstar bounce back in style.

