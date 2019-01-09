Petta First Review Is Out: A Big Treat Is On The Cards For Rajinikanth Fans!

The Censoring Of The Film Is Done

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the censoring formalities of the Rajinikanth starrer Petta have been completed. Reports suggest that the movie has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor report and the run time of the film is 2 hours and 51 minutes.

The Reports

At the same time, reports suggest that Petta has fetched good reviews upon the censor screenings. Popular Entertainment Industry tracker Ramesh Bala, took to his Twitter account to share the censor report that has been doing the rounds.

A Treat For Rajinikanth Fans

According to the tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, the censor reports suggest that the film will be indeed a big treat for Thalaivar fans. A part of the tweet is read as "Vintage #Thalaivar is back with his stylish looks and mannerisms.. Will be a Treat for #Thalaivar Fans.. " (sic). It has also been mentioned that the film has good humour and action.

Karthik Subbaraj

Petta has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is well-known for his movies with differences. The tweet has also mentioned that Petta will have Karthik Subbaraj trademark touches too in the movie.