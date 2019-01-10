Petta Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Release Day; Leaves Everyone shocked!
Petta is a film that found a position at the top in the list of the much awaited movies for all the good reason. The name Rajinikanth is solely enough for the audiences to zrazy and at the same time, it also has a whole lot of other big names too associated with it. The Tamil film audiences have been eagerly waiting for the big entry of the film to the theatres and amidst huge fan fare and all the hype, Petta has opened in the theatres today (January 10, 2019). However, some of the new developments are sure to leave the movie lovers shocked. The latst reports suggest that the Rajinikanth starrerPetta has been hit by piracy. Read on to know more about the same.
Positive Reports Everywhere
Petta has opened to some excellent responses in the theatres. The reports upon the completion of the initial shows paves way to the fact that a big hit is on the way. The audiences have thoroughly enjoyed this big treat.
Petta Hit By Piracy
Meanwhile, piracy which has been a long standing problem for Tamil movies has not spared this highly awaited movie as well. Reportedly, Petta, the much awaited big movie has been hit by piracy.
Leaked Online
Petta full movie has been leaked online by the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, it has been leaked on the first day This has definitely left all the Rajinikanth fans shocked and unhappy. Reportedly, both the Tamil and Telugu versions have got leaked.
Not For The First Time
It is not for the first time that a big Tamil movie is getting leaked on the very first day of its release. Even Rajinikanth's previous big release 2.0 was hit by piracy and the movie was leaked online on the very first day of its release.
Hope It Doesn’t Affect The Movie
Petta is all set for a big run in the theatres amidst the backing of some extraordinary reviews. The film is sure to perfom high at the box office and let us hope that thepiracy won't affect the movie much.