Petta Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Release Day; Leaves Everyone shocked!

Positive Reports Everywhere

Petta has opened to some excellent responses in the theatres. The reports upon the completion of the initial shows paves way to the fact that a big hit is on the way. The audiences have thoroughly enjoyed this big treat.

Petta Hit By Piracy

Meanwhile, piracy which has been a long standing problem for Tamil movies has not spared this highly awaited movie as well. Reportedly, Petta, the much awaited big movie has been hit by piracy.

Leaked Online

Petta full movie has been leaked online by the website Tamilrockers. Shockingly, it has been leaked on the first day This has definitely left all the Rajinikanth fans shocked and unhappy. Reportedly, both the Tamil and Telugu versions have got leaked.

Not For The First Time

It is not for the first time that a big Tamil movie is getting leaked on the very first day of its release. Even Rajinikanth's previous big release 2.0 was hit by piracy and the movie was leaked online on the very first day of its release.

Hope It Doesn’t Affect The Movie

Petta is all set for a big run in the theatres amidst the backing of some extraordinary reviews. The film is sure to perfom high at the box office and let us hope that thepiracy won't affect the movie much.