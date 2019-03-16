English
    Petta To Make Its Television Premiere On This Date? Rajinikanth Movie Set To Shatter Records?

    Petta, the Rajinikanth movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj has turned out to be a stellar success at the box office. The movie, which released during the Pongal season of this year turned out to be a grand treat for the fans as well as the entertainment movie lovers.

    Petta has had a fabulous run in the theatres across the state with the film completing 50 days in a good number of theatres. Now, if reports are to be believed, Petta is gearing up to make its grand television premiere.

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Petta will be making its debut on miniscreens during the auspicious occasion of the Tamil New Year Day. If reports are to be believed, the movie will be screened on April 14, 2019 in Sun TV. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is being awaited.

    Petta has satisfied the fans of Rajinikanth completely and it is sure to set some new records in terms of TRP ratings upon its television premiere as well. Along with Rajinikanth, Petta also features a huge star cast comprising of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and other actors in important roles.

