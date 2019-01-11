Petta Makes A Stylish Start In This Centre; Beats Viswasam On Day 1!

Both Petta and Viswasam made it to the theatres in Kerala yesterday (January 10, 2018) itself. The highly awaited Tamil movies got a grand reception in Kerala as well with these films making a big release in the theatres across Kerala.

At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the best performing centres for Tamil movies, both these movies had a good number of shows on day 1. Reportedly, Petta had as many as 20 shows whereas Viswasam had 19 shows on day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Petta has fetched approximately 6.28 Lakhs on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film also registerd an impressive occupancy rate of 92.38% despite being a normal working day. The report also suggests that Petta registered as many as 11 house full shows on its very first day at the Kochi multiplexes.

According to a report by Forum Keralam, Viswasam fetched approximately 3.93 Lakhs on day 1 at an occupancy rate of 63.21% from the 19 shows that it had. The film also registered 3 house full shows.

Going by the reports doing the rounds, Petta is expected to have made a bigger opening than Viswasam all over Kerala as well. The word of mouth is on the positive side for both the movies and they are definitely all set to enjoy a grand weekend ahead in Kerala.