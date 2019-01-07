English
Petta Pre-release Business: The Rajinikanth Starrer Has Minted Huge Numbers?

By
    Petta is coming out in the theatres during the Pongal season and the film is all set to take over the big screens from January 10, 2019 onwards. Being one of the highly awaited movies, the film is expected to have a stellar outing at the box office. The movie is expected to emerge as a huge hit at the box office and reportedly, the film has already done an amazing pre-release business.

    Popular YouTube channel Friday Facts has come up with the numbers that Petta has already achieved in terms of pre-release business. According to the report, the total expenditure of Petta stands at 161 Crores including the budget and other publicity works.

    The Theatrical Rights

    According to the report, the Tamil Nadu distributions rights for the film have been sold for a massive price of 55 Crores. The film has reportedly fetched 40 Crores as overseas rights. At the same time, the Kerala and Karnataka rights stand at 12 Crores and 8 Crores respectively.

    Audio Rights

    The songs of Petta, set to tune by Anuirudh Ravichander has already turned out to be a huge hit and the audio rights of the film have been acquired by Sony Music.. Going by the report, the film has already fetched approximately 3.5 Crores in terms of Audio Rights as well.

    Satellite and Digital Rights

    Satellite and Digital Rights of the film are reportedly with the SUN TV. The movie has already fetched 45 Crores in terms of these rights. On the other hand, the Telugu version of the film has done a pre-release business 25 Crores.

    Huge Profits

    According to the report, Petta has already done a huge pre-release business of approximately 218.5 Crores in terms of all the right against a total budget of 161 Crores. The report suggests that Petta has already made a table profit of appropximatley 57 Crores, which are indeed huge numbers.

