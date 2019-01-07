 »   »   »  Petta Pre-release Business: The Rajinikanth Starrer Has Minted Huge Numbers?

The Theatrical Rights

According to the report, the Tamil Nadu distributions rights for the film have been sold for a massive price of 55 Crores. The film has reportedly fetched 40 Crores as overseas rights. At the same time, the Kerala and Karnataka rights stand at 12 Crores and 8 Crores respectively.

Audio Rights

The songs of Petta, set to tune by Anuirudh Ravichander has already turned out to be a huge hit and the audio rights of the film have been acquired by Sony Music.. Going by the report, the film has already fetched approximately 3.5 Crores in terms of Audio Rights as well.

Satellite and Digital Rights

Satellite and Digital Rights of the film are reportedly with the SUN TV. The movie has already fetched 45 Crores in terms of these rights. On the other hand, the Telugu version of the film has done a pre-release business 25 Crores.

Huge Profits

According to the report, Petta has already done a huge pre-release business of approximately 218.5 Crores in terms of all the right against a total budget of 161 Crores. The report suggests that Petta has already made a table profit of appropximatley 57 Crores, which are indeed huge numbers.