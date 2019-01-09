Petta Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Movie Of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Second Movie With SUN Pictures

It is for the second time that Rajinikanth is starring in a film produced by SUN Pictures. Earlier, Rajinikanth and SUN Pictures had collaborated for the movie Enthiran released in the year 2010. The movie turned out to be an industry hit.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil Debut

Petta features a huge star cast and popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also essays a crucial role in the movie. The movie marks the big debut of the talented actor in Kollywood.

For The First Time In Many Years

Petta has also paved way for another interesting aspect. It is after a gap of many years that two Rajinikanth movies are releasing within a span of 45 days. Superstar's previous film 2.0 had hit the theatres on November 29, 2018.

Rajinikanth's Pongal Release

It is also after a long gap that a Rajinikanth movie is coming out in the theatres during the Pongal season. Rajinikanth's previous Pongal release was Baasha, the blockbuster movie which had released in the year 1996.

Simran & Trisha

Trisha and Simran will be seen essaying the role of the leading ladies in Petta. Interestingly, it is for the first time that both these popular actresses are working in a Rajinikanth starrer.

Anirudh Ravichander For A Rajinikanth Movie

Anirudh Ravichander is one among the top composers of the South Indian film industry. Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the young musician is composing for a Rajinikanth starrer.

Shooting Locations

Petta was shot in various locations in different schedules. The major portions of the film were shot in Darjeiling and the first schedule commenced in the month of June 2018. The film was also shot in Lucknow.