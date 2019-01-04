 »   »   »  Petta Online Booking To Begin From Tomorrow; Will Rajinikanth Mania Grip The Nation Again?

The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charming personality and stylish on-screen mannerisms. At present, 'Thalaiva' is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Petta. The film marks his first collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj and it is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2019. It has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans and now here is some awesome news for the 'Thalaiva Army'.

Sun Pictures has just confirmed that the Petta online booking is set to begin from tomorrow(January 5, 2019). The early buzz is that the online booking is going to be pretty healthy as the film is in perfect sync with the festive mood.

The online booking for Viswasan, which hits the screens on the same day as Petta, has already started and it is impressive. It will be worth watching if Rajikinath is able to overcome Thala mania.

Petta is touted to be a mass film and it features Rajinikanth in the role of a warden. Trisha and Simran will be seen playing his leading ladies. The supporting cast features names such as the Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha and Vijay Sethupathi.

Most Read: Ajith Kumar Starrer Viswasam To Crush Rajinikanth's Petta? These Latest Numbers Suggest So



