Petta Online Pre-booking: Rajinikanth's Film Sold-out In Sathyam In THREE Minutes Flat

By
    It is an open secret that Rajinikanth is the most revered and respected actor in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaiva', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his gripping looks, electrifying personality and unique on-screen mannerisms. He is also held in high regard because of he is a self-made star in the truest sense. At present, he is gearing up for the release on Petta which hits the screens on January 10, 2019. The film has created quite a buzz in the industry and now here is some more good news for the Rajini army.

    Sold-out In Three Minutes

    The online pre-booking for Petta at Sathyam Cinemas was opened today(January 4, 2019). And, believe it or not, all the tickets for Day 1 were sold out in THREE minutes flat. This clearly proves that even more than 40 years after his debut, Rajinikanth is still the undisputed king of the box office.

    Other Centres To Follow Suit?

    The online booking for all other centres is set to open tomorrow(January 5, 2018) on Bookmyshow. The buzz is that the craze around Petta is pretty strong and the response might be equally good in the other centres.

    A Big Feat

    The advance booking for 2.0 too was pretty remarkable. In fact, in most markets the tickets sold like hot cakes. What makes the overwhelming response to Petta an even bigger achievement is that, unlike the Shankar directorial, this one is helmed by a younger director and seems to be a relatively smaller movie. The craze also indicates that Rajinikanth is going to be a big draw irrespective of who directs him.

    About Petta

    Petta is touted to be a mass movie and it features Rajini in the role of a warden with a past. Trisha and Simran essay the female leads, The supporting cast features names such as Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood's Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    Advantage Petta?

    Petta is slated to clash at the box office with Viswasam. The Ajith starrer too received a good response when it comes to online bookings In fact, many in the industry feel that it has the upper hand. However, this might perception might change post the postive response at Sathyam.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
