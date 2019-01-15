English
    Petta Paraak Moment Rules The Social Media On The Pongal Day!

    Petta is ruling the theatres across the globe and the film is on its way to become a huge blockbuster. Rajinikanth fans are indeed happy to see their favourite star in the avatar which they have loved to see him. Praises have been pouring in for Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the film who has used the star as well as the actor in Rajinikanth for Petta.

    Meanwhile, the auspicious day of Pongal has arrived and celebrities have been wishing their fans and followers through their social media pages. Film-maker Karthik Subbaraj too took to his official Twitter account to wish everyone a Happy Pongal and Sankranti.

    At the same time, he also sent out a special video in which he along with Superstar Rajinikanth could be seen enacting the "Petta Paraak" dialogue. The video has gone viral in no time and has garnered the love and praises of the audiences.

    Take a look at the tweet sent out by Karthik Subbaraj here..

    Coming to the box office performances, Petta has been doing a stellar business. If reports are to be believed, the film has already went past the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Rajinikanth starrer is sure to reach newer heights in the upcoming days.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
