Petta Paraak Moment Rules The Social Media On The Pongal Day!

Petta is ruling the theatres across the globe and the film is on its way to become a huge blockbuster. Rajinikanth fans are indeed happy to see their favourite star in the avatar which they have loved to see him. Praises have been pouring in for Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the film who has used the star as well as the actor in Rajinikanth for Petta.

Meanwhile, the auspicious day of Pongal has arrived and celebrities have been wishing their fans and followers through their social media pages. Film-maker Karthik Subbaraj too took to his official Twitter account to wish everyone a Happy Pongal and Sankranti.

At the same time, he also sent out a special video in which he along with Superstar Rajinikanth could be seen enacting the "Petta Paraak" dialogue. The video has gone viral in no time and has garnered the love and praises of the audiences.

Take a look at the tweet sent out by Karthik Subbaraj here..

Happy Pongal & Sankaranti wishes to all.. Celebrate this festival in Theatres with Thalaivar #Petta



Want to share a precious #PettaParaak moment of mine, this festival day..



இனிய பொங்கல் நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்!!



இந்த பொங்கல் நம்மளுக்கு தீபாவளி 🙏😊#PettaPongalParaak @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/tozvM73vHr — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 15, 2019

Coming to the box office performances, Petta has been doing a stellar business. If reports are to be believed, the film has already went past the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Rajinikanth starrer is sure to reach newer heights in the upcoming days.