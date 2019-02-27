Petta's 50 Days: Here's Why This Is One Of The Most Satisfying Rajinikanth Movies Of Recent Times!
Petta, the blockbuster movie of Rajinikanth has had a stellar run in the theatres. The film, which was one among the Pongal releases of this year, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, indeed turned out to be a fabulous treat for the audiences with the movie satiating the tastes of the common audiences. Now, Petta is all set to complete 50 days of run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Petta has indeed been the most satisfying Rajinikanth movie of the recent times in terms of the wholesome entertainment that it provided. Here are a few reasons to say so.
The Stylish Rajinikanth
Audiences got to see their favourite superstar in the way that they have been longing to see him. More importantly, the film features Rajinikanth at his stylish best. No other film of the recent times has portrayed Rajinikanth in such a stylish and massy avatar.
The Mass Elements
Petta was loaded with the mass elements and the delectable one-liners, which came in at the right time without affecting the narrative. In fact, the first half of the film was a joyous treat for all Superstar fans with back-to-back sequences, which left the audiences crazy.
The Characterisation
Another interesting aspect of Petta is the way in which the character Petta has been designed. It is quite different from the usual mass characters that Rajinikanth has done so far. If we dig deep, it could be seen that it has slight shades of grey and the character is not a complete do-gooder. Just like the character says "Naan Nallavan Thaan Aana Romba Nallavan Kidayathu".
The Supportive Cast
Petta's supportive cast was mighty impressive and definitely the best among the recent movies of Rajinikanth. They were placed in the right roles not just for the sake of it but each character, including the antagonist who had great scope for performance.
The Intelligent Packaging
Due credits to director Karthik Subbaraj for packaging the film in the deserved way. The fresh and unique approach was what such a mass entertainer required and the craftsman made it a point to package the film accordingly. He gave the film a Karthik Subbaraj touch as well, which has helped the film a lot.