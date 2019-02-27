Petta's 50 Days: Here's Why This Is One Of The Most Satisfying Rajinikanth Movies Of Recent Times!

The Stylish Rajinikanth

Audiences got to see their favourite superstar in the way that they have been longing to see him. More importantly, the film features Rajinikanth at his stylish best. No other film of the recent times has portrayed Rajinikanth in such a stylish and massy avatar.

The Mass Elements

Petta was loaded with the mass elements and the delectable one-liners, which came in at the right time without affecting the narrative. In fact, the first half of the film was a joyous treat for all Superstar fans with back-to-back sequences, which left the audiences crazy.

The Characterisation

Another interesting aspect of Petta is the way in which the character Petta has been designed. It is quite different from the usual mass characters that Rajinikanth has done so far. If we dig deep, it could be seen that it has slight shades of grey and the character is not a complete do-gooder. Just like the character says "Naan Nallavan Thaan Aana Romba Nallavan Kidayathu".

The Supportive Cast

Petta's supportive cast was mighty impressive and definitely the best among the recent movies of Rajinikanth. They were placed in the right roles not just for the sake of it but each character, including the antagonist who had great scope for performance.

The Intelligent Packaging

Due credits to director Karthik Subbaraj for packaging the film in the deserved way. The fresh and unique approach was what such a mass entertainer required and the craftsman made it a point to package the film accordingly. He gave the film a Karthik Subbaraj touch as well, which has helped the film a lot.