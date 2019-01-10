Petta Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!
Petta, the Rajinikanth starrer, directed by film-maker Karthik Subbaraj has made a stylish entry to the theatres today (January 10, 2019). The Pongal release of Rajinikanth is expected to offer a grand treat for the Tamil film audiences and expectations are quite high on this movie, which is sure to have Thalaivar in top form. Rajinikanth is back after the super success of 2.0, which had released in the month of November and Petta is expected to be in the lines of a top-notch entertainer. Along with Rajinikanth, Petta also features actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sasikumar, Bobby Simha, Simran, Trisha, Guru Somasundaram and others in prominent roles.
Already, the social media is flooded with comments regarding Petta. Let us take a look at what the audiences have got to say about Petta.
|
First Half Reports
The initial reports for the first half of Petta are largely positive. Here is a tweet regarding Petta, which suggests that the first half of the movie has indeed struck the right chords with loads of mass moments.
|
Above Baasha And Shivaji?
It seems that Petta has indeed struck the right chords with the audiences. Here's a tweet regarding the first half of the film in which it has been mentioned that the movie stands taller than Baasha and Shivaji.
|
Class And Mass Moments
Initial reports suggest that Rajinikanth has rightly stolen the show with his performance. Here is a tweet regarding the first half in which it has been mentioned that the first half has got both class and mass moments.
|
Good Content
It seems like the film has got a very strong content. In the above tweet in connection with the first half of Petta, it has been mentioned that the initial half is an entertainment package. Praises are there for the content of the film as well.
|
An Excellent First Half
Praises have been pouring in for the first half of Petta. Here's a tweet regarding the first half, in which there are praises for the songs of the film as well. Rajinikanth's performance in the film continues to get applauses.
|
First Half Filled With Rajinism
Rajinikanth fans are indeed happy with the way the first half of the film has turned out to be. According to the above tweet, the first half is filled with Rajinism and it has the superstar in top form.
|
A Perfect Treat
Petta has been fetching good reports upon the initial shows. Here's a tweet regarding the movie in which it has been mentioned that the movie is a treat for all Thalaivar fans.
|
An Excellent Movie
Going by the above tweet, Karthik Subbaraj has delivered yet another excellent movie in the form of Petta. Praises are there for the amazing performance of Rajinikanth.
|
Rajini Of The 1990's
Many have tagged Petta as film that has brought back the Rajinikanth of the 1990's. Here's a tweet which also suggests the same.
|
A Complete Entertainer?
Here's another tweet which has praises for Petta. Going by the tweet, Petta has a very good screenplay by Karthik Subbaraj.