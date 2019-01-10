Petta Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Rajinikanth Starrer!

First Half Reports

The initial reports for the first half of Petta are largely positive. Here is a tweet regarding Petta, which suggests that the first half of the movie has indeed struck the right chords with loads of mass moments.

I have tears enjoying and I'm not even lying. Na sonna evanum namba poradhu illa, but #Petta is absolutely better than Baasha or Sivaji. Watch and you'll know what I mean. Phenomenal film. Interval now. I'm speechless. — Marshall (@LDR_Violence) January 10, 2019

Above Baasha And Shivaji?

It seems that Petta has indeed struck the right chords with the audiences. Here's a tweet regarding the first half of the film in which it has been mentioned that the movie stands taller than Baasha and Shivaji.

#Petta 1st half loaded with Rajnism both class and mass ! — Deepak Srinivasan (@thisis_ads) January 10, 2019

Class And Mass Moments

Initial reports suggest that Rajinikanth has rightly stolen the show with his performance. Here is a tweet regarding the first half in which it has been mentioned that the first half has got both class and mass moments.

#Petta Interval -

Steady and complete entertainment package. Content stays tight with the connect. Cheering out personally with emotional tears. @karthiksubbaraj 🙏

Idhu dan Namma THALAIVAR PADAM 😎 — தமிழ் தலைமகன் B+ve (@pandi_tamilan) January 10, 2019

Good Content

It seems like the film has got a very strong content. In the above tweet in connection with the first half of Petta, it has been mentioned that the initial half is an entertainment package. Praises are there for the content of the film as well.

An Excellent First Half

Praises have been pouring in for the first half of Petta. Here's a tweet regarding the first half, in which there are praises for the songs of the film as well. Rajinikanth's performance in the film continues to get applauses.

#Petta Bleeds Rajinism All Over The First Half. Simply #Superstar At His Best. Vintage Thalaivar Is BACK..!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vijay Prabhakaran (@Vijay7291Vijay) January 10, 2019

First Half Filled With Rajinism

Rajinikanth fans are indeed happy with the way the first half of the film has turned out to be. According to the above tweet, the first half is filled with Rajinism and it has the superstar in top form.

A Perfect Treat

Petta has been fetching good reports upon the initial shows. Here's a tweet regarding the movie in which it has been mentioned that the movie is a treat for all Thalaivar fans.

WhAt a movie ...👌👌 Totally mind blown .. this is how Thailavar movie should be like ... Rajanikanth m/ . One more excellent movie from @karthiksubbaraj . Excellent performances by @VijaySethuOffl @Nawazuddin_S . Totally #Rajinified .#petta #pettaparak — Super StAr RAJINI REDDIE (@ReddieHappy) January 10, 2019

An Excellent Movie

Going by the above tweet, Karthik Subbaraj has delivered yet another excellent movie in the form of Petta. Praises are there for the amazing performance of Rajinikanth.

Have you ever felt bad for missing Rajinisim in Padayappa,Annamalai,Baatsha on BIG Screens?? No worries!! Watch out #PETTA!! THE MAN is UNFORMIDABLE #PettaParaak @sunpictures @karthiksubbaraj Tharamana Sambhavam!!! — Sriram (@Sriram_Vj) January 10, 2019

Rajini Of The 1990's

Many have tagged Petta as film that has brought back the Rajinikanth of the 1990's. Here's a tweet which also suggests the same.

A Complete Entertainer?

Here's another tweet which has praises for Petta. Going by the tweet, Petta has a very good screenplay by Karthik Subbaraj.